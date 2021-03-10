OTC Markets Group Introduces Excel-based data sets for Bank Call Reports and Bank Holding Company Y-9 Financial Statements

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced Excel-based data sets associated with Bank Call Reports and Bank Holding Company Y-9 Financial Statements. This latest initiative builds upon OTC Markets Group's multi-year strategy to provide technology and data that drives transparency.

Since 2019, OTC Markets has leveraged risk and performance analytics software, Qaravan, to provide investors, bank executives, regulators, and analysts with improved access to fundamental bank regulatory reports. Following the initial launch of Call Reports PDFs (the original format that issuers file with their regulators), the application has expanded to include Holding Company reports and a dynamic charting capability that adds analytical depth to the once static PDFs. Excel-friendly data sets provide the investor community with enhanced functionality and a more convenient way to engage with bank regulatory disclosure.

"As we expand on the coverage and capabilities of Qaravan, we continue to look for ways to share that data across our ecosystem and more broadly with the banking and investment community," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "Excel has evolved to become one of the most commonly used analysis platforms, and including these data sets complements the rich disclosure, financial and operating information we provide."

Excel data formats for Call Reports and Bank Holding Company Y-9s, are available on bank disclosure pages on OTCMarkets.com and Canari®. Complete bank performance data can be found in Qaravan, OTC Markets Group's web-based risk and performance analytics software covering more than 5,000 U.S. Banks.

OTC Markets Group's Market Data provides mission-critical data to broker-dealers, compliance, and risk management teams. As the primary market operator, we deliver the most comprehensive, contextual, real-time and analytical data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities.

For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview.

To contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail [email protected].

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

[email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

