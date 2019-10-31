OTC Markets Group Introduces U.S. Bank Quarterly Call Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced Call Report data to its otcmarkets.com website. This new data set provides rich disclosure, financial and operating information for more than 550 U.S. community banks trading on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink markets.

An integral component to the banking ecosystem, Call Report data is required to be published by FDIC insured financial institutions each quarter to monitor performance and risk as part of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) requirements. In addition to state banking authorities and bank rating agencies, call reports provide banking regulatory agencies and the investing public with transparency into a bank's income statement, lending portfolio, balance sheet, deposit information and changes in the bank's performance.

Quarterly call reports are the latest data set to be integrated into the otcmarkets.com website to provide a streamlined snapshot of core bank operational data. Five years of historical quarterly call reports are now accessible through the bank's individual quote page, under the "Filings and Disclosure" information tab. This data will also be made available through CanariSM, OTC Markets Groups' web-based compliance interface.

"One of the important results of our acquisition of the bank analytics platform, Qaravan, is that we can provide a more comprehensive, enhanced data profile for the banks that trade on the OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink markets," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "The integration of quarterly call reports on otcmarkets.com provides the investment community with additional insight into community banks' key fundamentals and is an important step in providing increased transparency and disclosure for retail investors."

For more information about Qaravan, please visit www.qaravan.com or contact Chris Grant at Chris@otcmarkets.com. To learn more about CanariSM from OTC Markets Group, please visit https://canari.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets Group's Market Data provides mission-critical quote and trade data, as well as company and security information on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities to the trading, investment, legal and regulatory communities. The Company's data products include real-time data, end-of-day data, historical quote data, company financial data, security master data, corporate reference data and compliance data. OTC Markets Group also provides data through leading market data redistributors. For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview.

To contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail marketdata@otcmarkets.com.

To learn more about the products and services OTC Markets Group provides for community banks, please contact Laura Hamilton at laura@otcmarkets.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

