OTC Markets Group Launches OTCQX Cannabis Index

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the launch of the OTCQX® Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a new performance benchmark for cannabis companies trading on the OTCQX Best Market.

The OTCQX Cannabis Index is designed to highlight for investors the diversity of high-quality Cannabis companies that meet the financial, disclosure and corporate governance standards required to trade on the OTCQX Market. Currently, there are over 450 securities from 27 countries traded on OTCQX. Eligible securities for the OTCQX Cannabis Index must be traded on OTCQX, be identified as having operations in the Cannabis space, and meet a minimum liquidity screen.

"The exponential growth in publicly-traded cannabis securities underscores the willingness of these companies to provide efficient trading and enhanced disclosure for investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As an ATS, OTC Markets Group benefits from a unique business model that allows us to disrupt the exchange model and be nimble in our approach to develop standards that scale to emerging sectors. The OTCQX Cannabis Index provides another tool for the investing public to better identify, measure and track the performance of this global industry as it progresses over time."

As of May 31, 2019, roughly 56 cannabis-related securities trade on the OTC Markets Group's premium OTCQX Market. Thirty of these securities comprise the OTCQX Cannabis Index and account for approximately 25.28% of total year-to-date dollar volume in OTCQX securities.

Current OTCQX Cannabis Index Constituents:

Security Name Ticker AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. ACNNF Aleafia Health Inc. ALEAF Beleave Inc. BLEVF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CBWTF Cannex Capital Holdings Inc. CNXXF Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. CWBHF Elixinol Global Ltd. ELLXF Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. EMHTF Harvest One Cannabis Inc. HRVOF Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. HRVSF InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. IMLFF IAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. ITHUF Invictus MD Strategis Corp. IVITF James E Wagner Cultivation Corp. JWCAF Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. LDSYF Liberty Health Sciences Inc LHSIF MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMNFF Indiva Ltd. NDVAF Organigram Holdings Inc. OGI CannaRoyalty Corp. ORHOF Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (The) SPRWF 1933 Industries Inc. TGIFF Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF THC BioMed International Ltd. THCBF True Leaf Medicine International Inc. TRLFF Terra Tech Corp. TRTC Vivo Cannabis Inc. VVCIF WeedMD Inc. WDDMF

The base date of the OTCQX Cannabis Index is April 1, 2019, and the base index level is 1,000. The index divisor is adjusted on an ongoing basis to maintain the continuity of the index return through time. The index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis during the months of March, June, September and December.

Index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com , and via major financial data services and websites such as Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Investors cannot invest directly in the OTCQX Cannabis Index.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

To learn more about the OTCQX Cannabis Index, please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-activity/indices.

OTC Markets Group's Market Data provides mission-critical quote and trade data, as well as company and security information on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities to the trading, investment, legal and regulatory communities. The Company's data products include real-time data, end-of-day data, historical quote data, company financial data, security master data, corporate reference data and compliance data. OTC Markets Group also provides data through leading market data redistributors. For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview.

To contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail marketdata@otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

