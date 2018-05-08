OTC Markets Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $14.3 million for the quarter, up 7% versus the prior period

Operating income of $4.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 7% over the prior period

Net income of $3.7 million , up 23% over the prior period, driving a 19% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $0.31

Announcing second quarter 2018 dividend of $0.14 per share

21 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

Continued progress in achieving State Blue Sky recognition for our OTCQX and OTCQB markets, with OTCQX reaching 30 states

18 Transfer Agents participating in the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, further enhancing the timeliness and reliability of OTC company share information

Launched new Stock Promotion flag, Promotion File and Shell Risk flag, providing increased market transparency and data-driven disclosure

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

"During the first quarter of 2018, we continued to focus on our core mission of creating efficient public markets that serve the needs of a diverse range of companies and broker-dealers, while providing a better informational experience and greater transparency to investors," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our data initiatives around stock promotion and shell risk, and continued progress towards greater visibility into stock issuance, all demonstrate our continuing commitment to market surveillance and other programs that encourage better disclosure and an informed market pricing process."

"We achieved strong top line revenue growth in the first quarter of 2018, with all of our three business lines producing quarter over quarter gains. We continue to focus on delivering organic growth by better serving our clients while deploying our capital and resources to further develop and enhance our markets and product suite," said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer.

First Quarter 2018 compared to First Quarter 2017





Three Months Ended March 31,







(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2018

2017

% change

$ change OTC Link

$ 2,651

$ 2,618

1%

$ 33 Market data licensing

5,842

5,450

7%

392 Corporate services

5,849

5,308

10%

541 Gross revenues

14,342

13,376

7%

966 Net revenues

13,713

12,752

8%

961 Operating expenses

9,163

8,514

8%

649 Income from operations

4,550

4,238

7%

312 Operating profit margin

33%

33%







Income before provision for income taxes

4,567

4,252

7%

315 Net income

$ 3,747

$ 3,050

23%

$ 697

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.31

$ 0.26

19%

$ 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.46

$ 0.44

5%

$ 0.02 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,609,635

11,519,624

1%





Financial Highlights

Gross revenues increased $1.0 million , or 7%, to $14.3 million .

, or 7%, to . Corporate Services delivered 10% growth in revenues, driven by reduced churn as well as price increases for existing subscribers on our OTCQB market, and an uptick in new companies joining our OTCQX market.

Market Data Licensing revenues saw a 7% increase over the prior period, with price increases and increased usage of our data file products, including our compliance data products, contributing to the increase.

OTC Link revenues increased 1% over the prior year quarter, with higher U.S. trading volumes driving an increase in revenues from messages and revenues from our OTC Link ECN, offsetting continued attrition in our OTC Link ATS subscriber base.

Operating expenses increased 8%, to $9.2 million , primarily due to an 11% increase in compensation and benefit costs.

, primarily due to an 11% increase in compensation and benefit costs. Net income increased 23%, to $3.7 million , driven by the increase in operating income and a decrease in the company's effective tax rate for the quarter from 28% to 18%, a result of the newly enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

, driven by the increase in operating income and a decrease in the company's effective tax rate for the quarter from 28% to 18%, a result of the newly enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In recognition of the reduced rate of corporate tax payable, the Company awarded all employees a 3% increase in their 2018 base salary, in addition to our customary annual raises.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 5%, to $5.5 million , or $0.46 per adjusted diluted share.

Business Developments and News

In April 2018 , launched our new Promotion Data File and enhanced our Compliance Analytics File, to provide broker-dealers and investment managers with efficient tools to track promotion activity in the OTC market.

, launched our new Promotion Data File and enhanced our Compliance Analytics File, to provide broker-dealers and investment managers with efficient tools to track promotion activity in the OTC market. In March 2018 , released our new Stock Promotion Flag, a new data point designed to enable investors to identify securities that are the subject of current promotional activity, and our new Shell Risk flag, each reinforcing our commitment to market surveillance programs that encourage better disclosure.

, released our new Stock Promotion Flag, a new data point designed to enable investors to identify securities that are the subject of current promotional activity, and our new Shell Risk flag, each reinforcing our commitment to market surveillance programs that encourage better disclosure. In February 2018 , welcomed the first Canadian-listed Regulation A+ company to our OTCQB market.

, welcomed the first Canadian-listed Regulation A+ company to our OTCQB market. In February 2018 , launched our initiative with Issuer Direct Corporation, providing our corporate clients with access to a range of communications and compliance services via our OTCIQ platform.

, launched our initiative with Issuer Direct Corporation, providing our corporate clients with access to a range of communications and compliance services via our OTCIQ platform. In February 2018 , launched our new www.otcmarkets.com website featuring enhanced functionality and navigation, new compliance data elements and a mobile-friendly interface.

, launched our new www.otcmarkets.com website featuring enhanced functionality and navigation, new compliance data elements and a mobile-friendly interface. In January 2018 , added BMO InvestorLine, a leading broker in Canada , as a new distributor of OTC Markets' real-time Level 1+ Quotes.

, added BMO InvestorLine, a leading broker in , as a new distributor of OTC Markets' real-time Level 1+ Quotes. As of May 1, 2018 , our OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in thirty states and our OTCQB market is exempt in twenty-seven states.

, our OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in thirty states and our OTCQB market is exempt in twenty-seven states. The Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, launched in October 2016 , provides investors with current and reliable share data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities. As of May 1, 2018 , 18 transfer agents have joined the program, providing timely data on approximately 64% of the U.S. companies on the OTC market.

, provides investors with current and reliable share data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities. As of , 18 transfer agents have joined the program, providing timely data on approximately 64% of the U.S. companies on the OTC market. Since its launch, our OTC Link ECN has added 6 new broker-dealer subscribers and enabled 22 existing OTC Link ATS subscribers for access to the OTC Link ECN.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 on its Class A common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 28, 2018, to stockholders of record on June 14, 2018. The ex-dividend date is June 13, 2018.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company purchased 40,325 shares at an average price of $25.99 per share.

On March 6, 2018, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. As at March 31, 2018, there are 300,000 shares remaining to be purchased under our plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-407-9124 (Domestic); 1-201-689-8584 (International);

Replay Dial-in Numbers (Available until June 9, 2018): 1-877-481-4010 (Domestic); 1-919-882-2331 (International); Replay PIN Number: 29080

Participants can access the conference via Internet webcast at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/29080

The earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

OTC Markets Group's Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2018, is available publicly at www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient financial markets, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OTCM/disclosure .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Investor Contact:

Bea Ordonez

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 212-220-2215

Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Gross revenues $ 14,342

$ 13,376 Redistribution fees and rebates (629)

(624) Net revenues 13,713

12,752 Operating expenses





Compensation and benefits 6,194

5,566 IT Infrastructure and information services 1,347

1,404 Professional and consulting fees 406

350 Marketing and advertising 313

242 Occupancy costs 469

395 Depreciation and amortization 252

395 General, administrative and other 182

162 Total operating expenses 9,163

8,514 Income from operations 4,550

4,238 Other income





Interest income 7

3 Other income, net 10

11 Income before provision for income taxes 4,567

4,252 Provision for income taxes 820

1,202 Net income $ 3,747

$ 3,050







Net income per share





Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.31

$ 0.26







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,234,150

11,155,667 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,609,635

11,519,624







Non-GAAP Reconciliation







Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net Income $ 3,747

$ 3,050 Excluding:





Interest Income (7)

(3) Provision for income taxes 820

1,202 Depreciation and amortization 252

395 Stock-based compensation expense 654

551 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,466

$ 5,195







Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.46

$ 0.44 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares) (Unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 22,740

$ 23,683 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $145 and $146 6,266

6,450 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,661

1,013 Prepaid income taxes 262

1,303 Total current assets 30,929

32,449 Property and equipment, net 1,873

2,018 Deferred tax assets, net 801

796 Goodwill 251

251 Intangible assets, net 99

111 Long-term restricted cash 500

500 Security deposits 192

192 Total Assets $ 34,645

$ 36,317







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 782

$ 786 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,994

4,858 Income taxes payable 11

- Deferred revenue 15,033

15,531 Total current liabilities 17,820

21,175 Deferred rent 218

246 Income tax reserve 1,160

1,105 Total Liabilities 19,198

22,526 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock - par value $0.01 per share





Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 11,993,733 issued, 11,506,948 outstanding at





March 31, 2018; 11,891,366 issued, 11,444,706 outstanding at December 31, 2017 120

119 Additional paid-in capital 14,716

14,150 Retained earnings 7,818

5,682 Treasury stock - 486,785 shares at March 31, 2018 and 446,660 shares at December 31, 2017 (7,207)

(6,160) Total Stockholders' Equity 15,447

13,791 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 34,645

$ 36,317

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300644915.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

