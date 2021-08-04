OTC Markets Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $25.5 million for the quarter, up 49% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $9.1 million for the quarter, up 91% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 37.0% versus 29.2% during the prior year period

Net income of $7.1 million , up 67% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.59 , up 64%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $1.8 million in the form of dividends

Announcing a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share

46 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

OTCQX and OTCQB reaching key milestones during the quarter surpassing 500 and 1,000 companies, respectively, and finishing the quarter with 530 and 1,020 companies

84 subscribers to OTC Link ® ECN at June 30, 2021 , up 20 versus June 30, 2020 ; approximately 46,000 average daily trades during the quarter, compared to less than 9,000 during the same prior year period

Virtual Investor Conferences ® business hosted 10 events during the quarter, with 171 companies participating

Ongoing implementation of Amended Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system (QIDQS)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

"With the compliance date of Amended Rule 15c2-11 fast approaching, we remain keenly focused on successful implementation of the Rule and supporting regulatory compliance for our OTC Link ATS qualified interdealer quotation system, our broker-dealer clients and public companies," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The continuing growth in the number of companies joining our OTCQX and OTCQB markets and utilizing our disclosure services to disseminate current public information is a testament to our team's hard work in building a well-regulated platform for companies to be public and a mission-critical market infrastructure for broker-dealers."

"We are pleased to report continuing strong performance with revenue growth, operating margin expansion and increased earnings per share marking our 18th consecutive quarter of revenue growth," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "All three of our businesses delivered strong results. Our Corporate Services business experienced substantial growth in issuers joining our markets and subscribing to our services. OTC Link maintained a robust level of trading activity, albeit moderating since the first quarter of 2021, and our Market Data Licensing business continued to benefit from growth in subscribers."

Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020

Financial Highlights









Three Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2021

2020

% change

$ change OTC Link

$ 7,682

$ 3,659

110%

4,023 Market data licensing

8,586

6,858

25%

1,728 Corporate services

9,182

6,582

40%

2,600 Gross revenues

25,450

17,099

49%

8,351 Net revenues

24,704

16,393

51%

8,311 Revenues less transaction-based expenses

22,217

15,786

41%

6,431 Operating expenses

13,074

10,994

19%

2,080 Income from operations

9,143

4,792

91%

4,351 Operating profit margin

37.0%

29.2%







Income before provision for income taxes

9,143

4,802

90%

4,341 Net income

$ 7,072

$ 4,231

67%

2,841

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.59

$ 0.36

64%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.86

$ 0.50

72%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,778,886

11,587,268

2%





Gross revenues increased $8.4 million , or 49%, to $25.5 million .

, or 49%, to . OTC Link revenues increased 110%, benefiting from elevated trading volumes on our OTC Link ECN and message volumes on our OTC Link ATS.

Market Data Licensing revenues grew 25%, with growth in professional subscribers driving a 14% increase in related revenues. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 75%, reflecting the increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets, and helped drive a 96% increase in related revenues.

Corporate Services delivered 40% growth, with revenues from our OTCQX market up 51% and revenues from our OTCQB market up 31%. We saw 70 new companies join our OTCQX market and 112 join our OTCQB market during the quarter. We also saw a substantial increase in the number of companies applying for our Disclosure & News Service ® , driving related revenues up 34%. The Corporate Services growth resulted from strong sales and issuers seeking to comply with Amended Rule 15c2-11 in advance of the rule's upcoming compliance date.

, driving related revenues up 34%. The Corporate Services growth resulted from strong sales and issuers seeking to comply with Amended Rule 15c2-11 in advance of the rule's upcoming compliance date. Operating expenses increased $2.1 million , or 19%, to $13.1 million , primarily as a result of a 15% increase in compensation costs, reflecting higher incentive compensation as well as higher sales commissions, a 48% increase in professional and consulting fees, driven by higher ECN related clearing and regulatory costs, and a 20% increase in IT infrastructure and information services.

, or 19%, to , primarily as a result of a 15% increase in compensation costs, reflecting higher incentive compensation as well as higher sales commissions, a 48% increase in professional and consulting fees, driven by higher ECN related clearing and regulatory costs, and a 20% increase in IT infrastructure and information services. Operating income and net income increased 91% and 67%, respectively, compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, increased 74% to $10.3 million , or $0.86 per adjusted diluted share.

OTCQX Market Exceeds 500 Companies and OTCQB Market Reaches 1,000 Companies

In May 2021, the OTCQX Best Market reached the 500-company milestone. Growing from ten founding members at inception in 2007 to its current breadth, the OTCQX market represents a diverse range of small, mid-size, and large companies spanning geographies, industries, and sectors. As a global gateway for international companies, the OTCQX market streamlines requirements that remove trading restrictions and duplicative exchange listing requirements, helping companies to achieve greater visibility and a fair valuation in the U.S. public market. OTCQX has also continued to attract investor-focused, established U.S. community banks and reached the 100-bank issuer milestone at the end of June 2021. Also in June 2021, the OTCQB Venture Market surpassed 1,000 issuers.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 on its Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on September 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 8, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 7, 2021.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2021.

On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. As of June 30, 2021, there are 300,000 shares remaining to be purchased under the Company's plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient financial markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 OTC Link $ 7,682

$ 3,659 Market data licensing 8,586

6,858 Corporate services 9,182

6,582 Gross revenues 25,450

17,099 Redistribution fees and rebates (746)

(706) Net revenues 24,704

16,393 Transaction-based expenses (2,487)

(607) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 22,217

15,786 Operating expenses





Compensation and benefits 8,497

7,380 IT Infrastructure and information services 1,876

1,560 Professional and consulting fees 1,076

725 Marketing and advertising 280

167 Occupancy costs 619

534 Depreciation and amortization 441

415 General, administrative and other 285

213 Total operating expenses 13,074

10,994 Income from operations 9,143

4,792 Other income





Interest income -

2 Other income, net -

8 Income before provision for income taxes 9,143

4,802 Provision for income taxes 2,071

571 Net income $ 7,072

$ 4,231







Net income per share





Basic $ 0.60

$ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.36







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,497,856

11,386,717 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,778,886

11,587,268







Non-GAAP Reconciliation







Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Net Income $ 7,072

$ 4,231 Excluding:





Interest Income -

(2) Provision for income taxes 2,071

571 Depreciation and amortization 441

415 Stock-based compensation expense 764

718 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,348

$ 5,933







Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.86

$ 0.50







Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares information) (Unaudited)









June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 42,998

$ 33,733 Short-term restricted cash -

32 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $208 and $194 7,743

6,609 Prepaid income taxes 801

356 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,078

1,375 Total current assets 52,620

42,105 Property and equipment, net 5,184

5,367 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,497

14,844 Deferred tax assets, net 494

343 Goodwill 251

251 Intangible assets, net 40

40 Long-term restricted cash 1,564

1,532 Other assets 253

328 Total Assets $ 75,903

$ 64,810







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,290

$ 1,251 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,678

9,965 Income taxes payable 16

16 Deferred revenue 20,069

18,765 Total current liabilities 30,053

29,997 Income tax reserve 892

801 Operating lease liabilities 15,163

14,466 Total Liabilities 46,108

45,264 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock - par value $0.01 per share





Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,450,580 issued, 11,769,213 outstanding at





June 30, 2021; 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at December 31, 2020 125

123 Additional paid-in capital 21,160

19,770 Retained earnings 22,149

11,770 Treasury stock - 681,367 shares at June 30, 2021 and 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020 (13,639)

(12,117) Total Stockholders' Equity 29,795

19,546 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 75,903

$ 64,810

