OTC Markets Group to Attend Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) today announced that CEO Cromwell Coulson, CFO, Bea Ordonez and General Counsel, Dan Zinn, will attend the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6 and be available to meet with investors, analysts and others interested in one-on-one meetings.

Those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting at the event should contact ir@otcmarkets.com.

To access the program agenda and for more information about the conference, please visit http://www.sandleroneill.com/conferences-overview.htm.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

