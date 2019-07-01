OTC Markets Group Welcomes Abacus Health Products Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Abacus Health Products Inc (CSE: ABCS;OTCQX: ABAHF), a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Abacus Health Products' subordinate voting shares begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ABAHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Abacus Health Products to OTCQX," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The OTCQX Market serves as an efficient and cost-effective market for established, investor-focused international companies seeking to build visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Abacus Health Products and its investors in the U.S. public market."

"As Abacus continues to rapidly grow in the United States, as demonstrated by the availability of our products in over 2,000 retail locations, we have a significant and growing interest from U.S. investors," said Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus. "Trading on the OTCQX Market will provide increased awareness of Abacus in the public markets, access to a large new pool of potential investors as well as enhance our liquidity, which will benefit all of shareholders."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Abacus Health Products Inc

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

