OTC Markets Group Welcomes Abitibi Royalties, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Abitibi Royalties, Inc. (TSX-V: RZZ) (OTCQX: ATBYF), a company which owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d'Or Quebec, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Abitibi Royalties, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Abitibi Royalties, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ATBYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Abitibi Royalties, Inc.

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d'Or Quebec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early stage properties near producing mines and generating mineral projects for sale or option. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, monthly dividend, share buyback program and by having the lowest outstanding common shares in the gold mining sector.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

