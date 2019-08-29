OTC Markets Group Welcomes AcuityAds to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that AcuityAds Hldgs Inc. (TSX: AT; OTCQX: ACUIF), a technology company that enables marketers to connect intelligently with audiences through digital media, is now traded on the OTCQX Best Market with DTC eligibility, which will allow investors to clear their trades seamlessly.

AcuityAds begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACUIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome AcuityAds to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX companies must meet high financial standards, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. We look forward to supporting AcuityAds as the company seeks to build visibility in the U.S."

"We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX as it is another step to increasing our overall investor demand from this important and large market," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds. "Together with our recent graduation to the TSX, trading on OTCQX provides additional investor exposure as we build our investor outreach strategy and grow the market for our shares."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About AcuityAds Hldgs, Inc.

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention™ throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

For further information, please contact:

Tal Hayek

Chief Executive Officer

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888

tal.hayek@acuityads.com

Jonathan Pollack

Chief Financial Officer

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888

jonathan.pollack@acuityads.com

Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

