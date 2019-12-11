OTC Markets Group Welcomes American Business Bank to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced American Business Bank (OTCQX: AMBZ), a California-chartered bank primarily focused on the banking needs of small and medium sized firms, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. American Business Bank upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

American Business Bank begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AMBZ." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome American Business Bank as the seventh community bank to upgrade from the Pink Market to our OTCQX Best Market in 2019," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "With over $2 Billion in assets, American Business Bank joins over 95 banks on OTCQX that provide new and existing shareholders with a public market for efficient trading and price transparency."

"Trading on the OTCQX Market is another milestone in growth and success of American Business Bank. Since 1998, we have served Southern California by building lasting relationships one at a time. In the past 21 years our Company has experienced tremendous success in asset growth, profitability and recruitment of top tier talent. This has enabled us to further establish our Company as a premier financial institution and employer," said Leon Blankstein, President and CEO.

Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

