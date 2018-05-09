OTC Markets Group Welcomes Anaconda Mining Inc. to OTCQX

"OTCQX companies are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Anaconda Mining joins a robust roster of Canadian companies that benefit from cross-trading their shares and providing a premium market for accessing U.S. investors by trading on OTCQX."

Dustin Angelo, President & CEO commented, "We are pleased to begin trading on OTCQX, which will enhance our market profile and provide improved accessibility and liquidity for our U.S. shareholders. Over the past two years, Anaconda has made significant steps towards becoming an emerging gold producer in Atlantic Canada, and expects strong news flow in 2018 because of multiple exciting catalysts. Through continued execution of its business plan and greater heightened communication and marketing efforts, Anaconda has significantly broadened the interest in the Company, and we believe trading on the OTCQX market will further enhance our exposure and profile with U.S. private and institutional investors."

Anaconda Mining was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Anaconda Mining Inc.

Anaconda is a TSX-listed gold mining, development and exploration company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

