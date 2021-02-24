OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argo Blockchain Plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Argo Blockchain Plc (LSE: ARB;OTCQX: ARBKF), a leader in cryptocurrency mining, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argo Blockchain Plc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Argo Blockchain Plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ARBKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain, said: "Argo is delighted to have qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX Market. We are proud of our commitment to transparency, openness and strong corporate governance. This approval will give increased access to US institutional and retail investors looking to invest in the Company and provide them with the opportunity to share in Argo's growth as the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors continue to gather momentum."

About Argo Blockchain Plc

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and cross-trades in the U.S. on the OTCQX Best Market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

