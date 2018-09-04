OTC Markets Group Welcomes Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.UN; OTCQX: ARESF) ("Artis REIT"), a diversified real estate investment trust, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Artis REIT upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Artis REIT begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ARESF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the trust on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We congratulate Artis REIT on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "International companies on the OTCQX Market, on average, have experienced an increase in U.S. ownership and improved trading volume in their home market, according to a recent study conducted by Oxford Metrica. Trading on the OTCQX Market will enable Artis REIT to expand its shareholder base and visibility in the U.S."

"We are pleased to have received approval to join the OTCQX Market. Trading on OTCQX in the U.S. provides increased exposure and accessibility to a broader base of investors," said Armin Martens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis.

Artis REIT was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

Artis REIT is a diversified real estate investment trust focused on creating value for unitholders through the ownership and active management of quality commercial properties.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

