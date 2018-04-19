OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ascot Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

Ascot begins trading on April 19th on OTCQX under the symbol "AOTVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Ascot on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Ascot to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the OTCQX market will enable Ascot to expand its shareholder base and build visibility in the U.S. We look forward to supporting Ascot and its shareholders."

"We believe that trading on OTCQX will give Ascot access to additional investors, liquidity and visibility while expanding its shareholder base in the U.S. We will continue to focus on the development our high grade Premier-Dilworth properties, with a well-developed mine infrastructure situated near the town Hyder, Alaska and the town of Stewart, BC, in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle," said Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot.

Ascot Resources was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot Resources is a gold and silver focused exploration company with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The company's flagship Premier Project is a near-term high-grade advanced exploration project with large upside potential. Ascot is poised to be the next Golden Triangle producer with an experienced and successful exploration, development and operating team, coupled with a highly regarded major shareholder.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

