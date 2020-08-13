OTC Markets Group Welcomes Atico Mining Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Atico Mining Corp (TSX-V: ATY; OTCQX: ATCMF), a Canadian-based company focused on developing and operating copper-gold projects in Latin America, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Atico Mining Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Atico Mining Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ATCMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Atico Mining Corp

Atico Mining is a Canadian-based company focused on developing and operating copper-gold projects in Latin America. Drawing on the extensive operational experience of management and directors in Latin America, the company's strategy is to build a mid-tier copper-gold producer by acquiring advanced-stage projects with potential for high-margin operations and sustainable organic growth.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

