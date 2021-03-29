OTC Markets Group Welcomes Augmedix, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Augmedix, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AUGX." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our mission is to rehumanize healthcare by improving the patient's visit with the doctor. We estimate that our solution increases productivity by as much as 20%, and our clinical documentation solutions are trusted by over a dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians," said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. "We recently announced the closing of a $27 million private placement and the completion our reverse merger. Trading on the OTCQX is another significant milestone for Augmedix, as it allows new investors to participate in our story."

B. Riley Securities, Inc acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Augmedix, Inc.

Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

