OTC Markets Group Welcomes Avicanna Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN;OTCQX: AVCNF), an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Avicanna begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AVCNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Avicanna to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the OTCQX Market is an important milestone for companies seeking to build visibility and long-term shareholder value in the public market. We look forward to supporting Avicanna and its shareholders."

"Trading on the OTCQX Market represents a significant step in Avicanna's capital markets strategy and journey to become an international leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. The achievement will allow us increased access to the U.S. capital markets and industry participants with extensive experience in evaluating pharmaceutical companies. Trading on OTCQX is also expected to provide a streamlined process for U.S. investors to transact in our securities and enhanced liquidity for all shareholders," stated Setu Purohit, President of Avicanna Inc.

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products via its two main business segments, cultivation and research & development. With two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including CBD and THC. Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna has engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

