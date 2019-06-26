OTC Markets Group Welcomes AYR Strategies Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced AYR Strategies Inc. (NEO: AYR.A;OTCQX: CBAQF) (AYR), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

AYR begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBAQF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"AYR joins an impressive roster of Canadian companies that cross-trade on the OTCQX Market to provide enhanced disclosure in the U.S. as well as to provide more efficient trading for their investors globally," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting AYR Strategies Inc. and are pleased to welcome the company to the OTCQX Best Market."

"AYR is focused on executing our ambitious plan by investing both in our business and in accretive external opportunities to build the fastest growing and most disciplined vertically integrated multi-state operators in the U.S. cannabis market," said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of AYR. "Joining the OTCQX Market will enhance our visibility with investors seeking a high-growth and profitable multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Graduating to the OTCQX Market platform represents the highest level of recognition within the OTC community, and we expect that upgrading from the OTC Grey Market to significantly improve our liquidity."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About AYR Strategies Inc.

AYR is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its five operating companies, AYR is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. AYR seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

