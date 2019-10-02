OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bank of Idaho Holding Co. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Bank of Idaho Holding Co. (OTCQX: BOID), the sole owner of Bank of Idaho, a state chartered commercial bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bank of Idaho Holding Co. was previously privately-held.

Bank of Idaho Holding Co. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BOID." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Bank of Idaho Holding Co. the first Idaho-based institution to join the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Bank of Idaho Holding Co. is the 15th community bank to join the OTCQX Market this year to provide investors with greater transparency and more efficient trading. We look forward to supporting Bank of Idaho Holding Co. in the public market."

Bank President and CEO, Jeff Newgard said: "We are truly excited to be the first Idaho-based bank to join the OTCQX Best Market. As a bank, we are focused on supporting small business, the lifeblood of our economy in Idaho. By providing innovative tools and expert guidance, we seek to become the best community bank in our state. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, and we have our sights set on a bright future for Bank of Idaho and the shareholders of Bank of Idaho Holding Co."

Hovde Group acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Bank of Idaho Holding Co.

Bank of Idaho Holding Co. was organized in 1997 as the parent company for Bank of Idaho, which received its state banking charter in September 1985. With total assets of $375 Million and growing, the bank presently has 9 full-service branches in operation, with one additional location in process. In additional to retail and commercial banking, Bank of Idaho also offers a full spectrum of trust and investment services, along with an active mortgage lending department. Bank of Idaho's mission today is very much the same as it was back then: to be a community-centric financial institution that focuses on the long-term success of small business in the markets the bank serves. As Bank of Idaho continues to grow and expand its footprint across the state, this vision remains its organization's culture.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

