OTC Markets Group Welcomes Banxa Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA;OTCQX: BNXAF), a payments service provider for the digital asset space, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Banxa Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Banxa Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BNXAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Banxa said "We are pleased to trade on OTCQX. We have a lot of customers in the US, and those customers are now able to join us on this journey to a digital asset future. As the market matures, we aim to be at the forefront of innovation and transparency, and being a player in the north American market is a critical piece of that strategy."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Banxa Holdings Inc.

Banxa is a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company has a mission - to build the bridge between traditional financial systems and regulation and the digital asset space. Banxa's goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency, future products and services will aim to make the movement of money into crypto simpler, safer and transparent.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

