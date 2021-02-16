OTC Markets Group Welcomes BBTV Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV;OTCQX: BBTVF), a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

BBTV Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BBTVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The United States is the largest and most important capital market in the world. The US retail investor is driving substantial value creation in many companies in BBTV's sector. We've received feedback from potential US investors in our network that they would love to have a robust opportunity to engage with and acquire our stock," said Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO of BBTV. "While BBTV is a truly global company generating revenue in many countries, we generate more revenues in the US than any other market and continue to see substantial growth opportunities in the US making this a very important milestone for the company."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

