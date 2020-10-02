OTC Markets Group Welcomes BBX Capital, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA), a Florida based diversified holding company, Class A common stock has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

BBX Capital, Inc. Class A common stock begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BBXIA." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Trading on the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

B. Riley Securities acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

About BBX Capital, Inc.

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA; PINK: BBXIB) (formerly a subsidiary of BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

