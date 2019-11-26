OTC Markets Group Welcomes Belpointe REIT, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Belpointe REIT, Inc. (OTCQX: BELP), which is the first opportunity zone fund, that has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Belpointe REIT, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BELP." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are proud to welcome Belpointe REIT, Inc. as the first and only publicly traded opportunity zone fund, the second Reg A+ REIT to join our market this year, and the first to trade on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTC Markets believes in the benefits of public markets and OTCQX is designed to help companies to cost-effectively enter the public markets to raise capital and continue to grow their business. We look forward to supporting Belpointe REIT and the company's shareholders."

"We are excited to be trading on the OTCQX as it's important for investors both accredited and non-accredited, to easily invest in a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund, which offers them daily liquidity, a highly experienced multifamily development team, and the lowest fee structure in the industry," said Brandon Lacoff, CEO of Belpointe REIT, Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Belpointe REIT, Inc.

Belpointe REIT is the first and only publicly traded Opportunity Zone fund. It touts former AvalonBay executives among its management team and has the lowest fee structure in the industry. Belpointe focuses on developing multifamily, student housing, senior housing, and work force housing within Opportunity Zones throughout the country.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

