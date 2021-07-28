OTC Markets Group Welcomes Blackbird plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Blackbird plc (LSE: BIRD;OTCQX: BBRDF), which operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Blackbird plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Blackbird plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BBRDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Ian McDonough, Chief Executive of Blackbird plc, said: "We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market. Cross-trading provides a fantastic opportunity to open up investment in Blackbird to the North American investor community. Blackbird is a fast growing, innovative and disruptive media technology company. The Company holds significant IP and is an advanced platform in the rapidly growing cloud-native video editing market. In addition, in the recently published report "Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth" Blackbird's workflow was shown to be 91% more carbon efficient than cloud workflows from traditional non-linear editor platforms.

"We have strong recent sales growth with high profile North American customers. We welcome the chance to share our fast developing and exciting story on the U.S. stage as well as the UK one."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

www.blackbird.video

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

