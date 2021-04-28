OTC Markets Group Welcomes Blackrock Silver Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSX-V: BRC; FRA: AHZ0; OTCQX: BKRRF), an acquisition, exploration and development company focused on precious mineral properties in North America., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Blackrock Silver Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Blackrock Silver Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BKRRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Andrew Pollard, President and CEO of Blackrock Silver, commented, "Given the Company's focus on advancing our flagship Tonopah West silver-gold project situated in Nevada, we are delighted to graduate to the OTCQX which will further enhance Blackrock's presence within the United States." Mr. Pollard added, "Assets like Tonopah West are rare, and there is an increased demand for silver-primary projects located in North America. Trading on OTCQX will provide enhanced access to U.S.-based funds and retail investors, bolstering Blackrock's stock visibility. This represents a natural step forward in the growth and evolution for the Company."

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior precious metals exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Blackrock's flagship Tonopah West project consolidates the western half of the famed Tonopah Silver District within the Walker Lane trend of Nevada. Known as the Queen of the Silver Camps, the Tonopah Silver District produced over 174 million ounces of silver and 1.8 million ounces of gold from approximately 7.5 million tonnes of high-grade silver-gold making it one of the most significant silver-gold districts in North America. With 30,000m of exploration drilling completed in 2020, and a 40,000m core drilling program well underway this year, Blackrock aims to deliver a maiden resource estimate by the end of 2021 in an attempt to bring new life to this historic district.Blackrock Silver Corp is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under BRC-TSX.V, trades on the OTCQX as BKRRF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as AHZ0.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

