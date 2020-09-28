OTC Markets Group Welcomes C21 Investments Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI;OTCQX: CXXIF), a vertically integrated cannabis company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. C21 Investments Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

C21 Investments Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CXXIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Markets aligns well with our focus to both improve access and increase visibility of C21 to a broader base of U.S. investors," stated CEO and President of C21 Investments Inc. Sonny Newman. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy of building upon our cash flow positive business."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

