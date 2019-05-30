OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL;OTCQX: CRTPF), a biotechnology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CRTPF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Cardiol Therapeutics to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX companies must meet high financial standards, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market from the Pink Market is an important milestone for Canadian issuers, and we look forward to supporting Cardiol Therapeutics as the company seeks to build visibility in the US."

"Trading on the OTCQX Best Market will assist us with increasing our U.S. shareholder base and investor awareness as we prepare to launch our ultra-pure pharmaceutical CBD products in the billion dollar market for medicinal cannabinoids in Canada and initiate ground-breaking international clinical trials in heart disease later this year," said David Elsley, President and CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a leader in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical CBD products and targeted therapies for inflammatory disease. The Company is leveraging its expertise in pharmaceutical CBD to develop ultra-pure CBD products for commercialization in the billion dollar market for medicinal cannabinoids in Canada, with a view to expanding into Europe and Latin America, and nanotechnologies designed to deliver cannabinoids and other anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of heart failure. Heart failure is a leading cause of death and hospitalization, with associated healthcare costs exceeding $30 billion annually in the U.S. alone. For further information about Cardiol, please visit the Company's website at www.cardiolrx.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

