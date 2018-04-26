OTC Markets Group Welcomes Carter Bank & Trust to OTCQX

Carter Bank & Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CARE." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Carter Bank & Trust has 109 branches in Virginia and North Carolina and $4.1 billion in assets," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will allow Carter Bank & Trust to build visibility and provide an investor-friendly trading experience. We look forward to supporting the bank and its shareholders."

Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "OTCQX is a great fit for our company as it will improve our visibility to investors who are interested in community banks, while providing a source of liquidity to our current shareholders. As we move the bank forward with our transformation initiatives, it is the perfect time to bring our bank's story to the forefront."

Carter Bank & Trust was sponsored for OTCQX by Raymond James & Associates, Inc., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia., Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with $4.1 billion in assets and 109 branches with nearly 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information, visit, www.CarterBankandTrust.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

