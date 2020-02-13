OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cashmere Valley Bank to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX: CSHX), a community bank in Washington with over 85 years of experience, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cashmere Valley Bank upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cashmere Valley Bank begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CSHX." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Trading on the OTCQX Best Market represents another milestone for Cashmere Valley Bank. We believe trading on OTCQX will benefit and strengthen our shareholder base. With the organizational growth we have achieved we felt it was important to be traded on a market more representative of our company," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO of Cashmere Valley Bank.

JWTT Inc. acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 12 retail offices located in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties in Washington. The Bank also maintains a municipal lending office in King County. The bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

