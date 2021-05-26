OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cassiar Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GLDC;OTCQX: CGLCF), a focused gold exploration company in British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cassiar Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cassiar Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CGLCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Market, which will provide increased accessibility and liquidity for U.S. investors" Commented Marco Roque, CEO of Cassiar Gold. "The timing coincides well with our imminent 15,000m exploration program at our flagship Cassiar Gold project and we anticipate providing steady updates on our progress over the coming months."

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is focused on gold exploration within British Columbia. The company has 2 important assets, the Cassiar Gold Project and the Sheep Creek Gold District. Both are orogenic gold projects, similar to the Barkerville District of central British Columbia. The Cassiar Gold Project is an advanced-stage project with a 1Moz historic gold resource from the low-grade, near-surface, bulk-tonnage Taurus deposit. It also has high-grade veins, with past-production of 350,000 ounces gold, including the Erickson, Cusac and Vollaug mines. The Sheep Creek Gold District has historical production of almost 800,000 ounces gold from a series of high-grade veins, with minimal modern exploration.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

