OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ceapro Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO;OTCQX: CRPOF), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for the healthcare and cosmetic industries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Ceapro Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CRPOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Ceapro Inc. on qualifying for the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative and entrepreneurial companies with a transparent, cost-effective market that enables them to build long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Ceapro Inc. and its shareholders as the company further raises awareness in the U.S. public market."

"We are pleased to have qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX Market," commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro. "We have made tremendous strides this year in executing our strategy in order to position Ceapro to achieve this catalytic milestone. We believe that trading on the OTCQX Market will serve to raise the visibility of Ceapro, enhance trading liquidity and broaden our shareholder base and expand our reach as we successfully transition to a new business model from a contract manufacturer to a biopharmaceutical development company."

Burns, Figa & Will PC acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit www.ceapro.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

