OTC Markets Group Welcomes Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CPKF), the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, Inc., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CPKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We congratulate Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. on graduating from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Joining OTCQX Banks will enable Chesapeake Financial, which has over $900MM in assets, to provide its investors with a transparent and efficient market to research and trade its shares. We look forward to supporting Chesapeake Financial as the bank builds visibility and long-term shareholder value in the public markets."

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX. We feel it provides better transparency to the investment community and ultimately better value to our shareholders," noted Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman & CEO of CFS.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. is a one-bank holding company that was originally chartered in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, VA. The holding company operates two subsidiaries, Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, Inc. Chesapeake Bank is primarily a lender to small businesses. Personal and business products and services offered include checking, savings, CDs, mortgages, mobile and online banking, e-services comprising an internet branch, and a business cash management program. The Bank currently operates 15 branches; four in the Northern Neck, three in the Middle Peninsula, five in Williamsburg, and three in Richmond. The Bank also offers merchant processing services for credit and debit card transactions. Chesapeake Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm with $420 million in assets. They offer brokerage, trust, and estate management services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.



To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

