OTC Markets Group Welcomes Christopher & Banks Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTCQX: CBKC), a Minneapolis-based national specialty retailer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Christopher & Banks Corporation previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Christopher & Banks Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBKC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Christopher & Banks Corporation to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides investor-focused companies with a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a U.S. stock exchange listing. We look forward to supporting Christopher & Banks Corporation and its shareholders."

About Christopher & Banks Corporation

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based national specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women's apparel and accessories. As of April 23, 2019, the Company operates 457 stores in 45 states consisting of 313 MPW stores, 81 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

