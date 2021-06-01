OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Citizens Bancorp Investment (OTCQX: CBTN), a $1.4 billion asset Tennessee-based community banking company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Citizens Bancorp Investment was previously privately-held.

Citizens Bancorp Investment begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBTN." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Citizens Bancorp Investment is proud to join the OTCQX Market. Trading on this premium market will increase liquidity for our shareholders, visibility for our company and opportunity for investors to participate in the growth of our company," said Pete Williston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bancorp. "The increased market transparency and improved liquidity of the OTCQX Best Market aligns with the goal of our Board and Management team to increase franchise value for our shareholders."

Raymond James & Associates Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc.

Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc., is the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of Lafayette, and American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, both Tennessee-based community banks. The company's 22 banking locations deliver personalized service to individuals, businesses, non-profits and municipalities in 12 counties in the economically vibrant Middle Tennessee region. As of March 31, 2021, Citizens Bancorp reported $1.4 billion in total assets. For additional information about Citizens, visit www.citizens-bank.org

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

