OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Citizens Independent Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CZID." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We congratulate Citizens Independent Bancorp on its upgrade from the Pink Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX offers banks a transparent public market alternative to a U.S. stock exchange listing, creating efficiencies for management teams by reducing costs and duplicative compliance requirements. We look forward to supporting the company as it builds long-term shareholder value."

"Upgrading to OTCQX allows Citizens Independent Bancorp to take a major step toward increasing exposure and accessibility for U.S. shareholders," said Dan Fischer, the Company's President and CEO. "We are committed to providing and maintaining high quality financial and operating standards and believe this is essential to enhancing the liquidity of our stock."

Citizens Independent Bancorp was sponsored for OTCQX by D.A. Davidson & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Citizens Independent Bancorp

The Citizens Independent Bancorp, Inc. was organized under the laws of the State of Ohio in 1994 as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Logan. The Company is headquartered in Logan, Ohio, and offers a broad range of financial services through The Citizens Bank of Logan, an Ohio-chartered commercial bank. The Citizens Bank of Logan has offered hometown commercial and retail banking for more than 50 years. The Bank's primary market area is Hocking and Athens counties. It serves this market with three offices, which include the Bank's main office located at 188 West Main Street, Logan, as well as drive-up facilities and ATM equipment at all branches.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

