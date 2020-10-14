OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cloudcall Group PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cloudcall Group PLC (AIM: CALL) (OTCQX: CLLLF), a software and telecommunication company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Cloudcall Group PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CLLLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Simon Cleaver, CloudCall CEO, commented

"I am delighted to bring CloudCall to the OTCQX Best Market. For some considerable time we've been attracting the attention of U.S. investors and I hope to accelerate this trend by making it easier for them to find research and trade. For any investor that wants to understand more about CloudCall and why our platform is so relevant for businesses with staff working from home, we will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day (Investor Day) event on 22nd October. Simply visit https://www.cloudcall.com/capital-markets-day/ to register."

The corporate securities law firm of Galanopoulos & Company acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Cloudcall Group PLC

CloudCall is a software and integrated communications business that has developed and provides a suite of cloud-based software and communications products and services.

CloudCall's products and services are aimed at enabling organisations to leverage their customer data to enable more effective communications and improve performance.

The CloudCall suite of software products allows companies to fully integrate telephony, messaging and contact center capabilities into their existing customer relationship management (CRM) software, enabling communications to be made, recorded, logged and categorized from within the CRM system with detailed activity reporting and powerful business intelligence capable of being easily generated.

At the end of June 2020, the Company had approximately 170 staff predominantly based in Leicester (UK), Boston (US) and Sydney (AUS) with over 43,000 end-users relying on CloudCall technology to power their CRM integrated communications.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

