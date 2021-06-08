OTC Markets Group Welcomes CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the bank holding company of County National Bank headquartered in Hillsdale, MI, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNBB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The move from the Pink market to OTCQX Premier was part of the natural evolution for our company. Growth in shareholder value and accessibility to our shares have been a dual focus of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. since we began trading on the Pink market in late 2017," stated President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Community Bancorp Inc., John R. Waldron.

Boenning & Scattergood acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout South Central Michigan.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

