OTC Markets Group Welcomes Columbia Care Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW;OTCQX: COLXF), one of the largest fully-integrated operators in the global medical cannabis industry with licenses in 15 jurisdictions across the US and the EU, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Columbia Care Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "COLXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Columbia Care Inc. joins a growing number of companies listed in Canada that cross-trade on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As a multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, Columbia Care Inc. will provide transparent trading and timely access to company news and information for U.S. investors by cross-trading on the OTCQX Market. We are pleased to welcome Columbia Care Inc. to the OTCQX Market."

"With rapidly expanding operations across the US and Europe, Columbia Care is bringing its proven patient centric and data driven model to deliver innovative products and services to meet the medical, health and wellness needs of a growing base of patients and consumers," said Nicholas Vita, chief executive officer of Columbia Care. "Our initial public listing in April was a key enabler for our growth plans, but just as we are reaching more patients and consumers we also want to provide a broader base of investors across the US and internationally with greater liquidity, transparency and the opportunity to share in our success. Having a US dollar denominated equity and trading in the United States on the OTCQX is another step in our evolution as we establish Columbia Care as a global leader in the cannabis industry."

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care Inc. ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU. With over 1,000,000 successful sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

