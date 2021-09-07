OTC Markets Group Welcomes Copper Fox Metals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUU;OTCQX: CPFXF), a Tier 1 Canadian resource company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Copper Fox Metals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market and will continue to trade under the symbol "CPFXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Elmer B. Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Copper Fox commented, "Upgrading to the OCTQX Market is an important step towards providing our U.S. shareholders a more efficient trading platform. It will also benefit in expanding our investor base in the U.S. and will provide the broader global investing market exposure to Copper Fox's portfolio of advanced and exploration stage copper projects located in proven mineral districts in North America."

Berns & Berns acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: CUU;OTCQX: CPFXF) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

