OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cornerstone Metals to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cornerstone Metals, Inc. (TSX-V: CCC; OTCQX: CCCCF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cornerstone Metals upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cornerstone Metals begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CCCCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We congratulate Cornerstone on building valuation and liquidity as a public company on the OTCQB Venture Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Graduating to our premium OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for Cornerstone, and we look forward to supporting the company in the U.S. public markets."

"We are pleased to transition to the OTCQX Best Market, where we can build onto our visibility and liquidity with an expanded U.S. shareholder base," said Cornerstone Metals President and CEO, Paul Cowley.

Cornerstone Metals was sponsored for OTCQX by Berns & Berns, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Cornerstone Metals Inc.



Cornerstone Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County 6 miles from the town of Carlin, Nevada. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium Deposit, which is considered as one of the largest, highest grade primary vanadium deposits in North America (USGS Professional Paper 1802 Critical Mineral Resources of the United States—Economic and Environmental Geology and Prospects for Future Supply dated December 18, 2017).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

