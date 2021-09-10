OTC Markets Group Welcomes Decklar Resources Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF), an oil and gas exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Decklar Resources Inc.upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Decklar Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DKLRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Duncan Blount, CEO of Decklar Resources, stated "We are delighted to gain access to the OTCQX Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets in the US. This is another successful milestone in our capital markets efforts and will allow better access for our US-based investor."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Decklar Resources Inc.

Decklar Resources Inc. (formerly Asian Mineral Resources Limited) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed and OTCQX cross-traded oil exploration and production company with its primary focus on low risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West Africa region.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

