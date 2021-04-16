OTC Markets Group Welcomes Defiance Silver Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Defiance Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DEF;OTCQX: DNCVF), a Mexico-based silver, gold, copper, and polymetallic exploration & development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Defiance Silver Corp.upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Defiance Silver Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DNCVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Chris Wright, Defiance Silver's Chairman & CEO commented: "Defiance is excited to conclude our upgrade and begin trading on the OTCQX, which will give investors better market information, transparency, liquidity, and ease of trading in the company's stock. We want to thank OTC Markets and B Riley for their support and assistance during the qualification process."

B Riley Financial Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. is a Mexico-based silver, gold, copper, and polymetallic exploration & development company actively engaged in advancing two major projects in Mexico, including the Zacatecas silver projects in the historic mining region of Zacatecas, and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico. The Company has a high-grade silver deposit and a large development asset with exploration upside and additional resource potential.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

