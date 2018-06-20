OTC Markets Group Welcomes Delmarva Bancshares to OTCQX

Delmarva Bancshares begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DLMV." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX provides Delmarva Bancshares the opportunity to amplify their visibility with shareholders through transparent trading and peer benchmarking in an efficient, cost-effective public market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are proud to welcome Delmarva Bancshares to our growing family of investor-focused banks trading on OTCQX."

"We believe upgrading Delmarva Bancshares shares to OTCQX will enhance value to our shareholders and increase the liquidity of DLMV shares. The depth and quality of the financial institutions trading on QTCQX places DMLV with investor-focused, well performing banks. The move emphasizes the performance strength, operating quality and growth potential of our company," said Kim C. Liddell, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Delmarva Bancshares, Inc.

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Cambridge, Maryland, serves the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delmarva Peninsula through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1880 Bank. The bank has six offices in Cambridge, Easton, Hurlock and Oxford. For additional information, visit our website at www.1880bank.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

