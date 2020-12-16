OTC Markets Group Welcomes Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (CSE:DCSI;OTCQX: DCSX), a provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (loT) market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DCSX." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to trade on the OTCQX Market, offering our shareholders increased cross-border liquidity as well as increasing our visibility," said Chris Bursey, CEO of Direct Communication Solutions. "We look forward to developing our plan to become a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (loT) market."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Direct Communication Solutions, Inc.

DCS is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (loT) market. DCS is a value added reseller of loT telematics devices and a developer of its own end-to-end SaaS based intelligent business solutions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

