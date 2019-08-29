OTC Markets Group Welcomes Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR), a company which provides long-term care services to nursing center patients in ten states, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DVCR." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides investor-focused companies with a cost-effective market for transparent trading. We look forward to supporting Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. and its shareholders."

About Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides long-term care services to nursing center patients in ten states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest, including Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas. The Company's centers provide a range of health care services to their patients and residents that include nursing, personal care, and social services. Additionally, the Company's nursing centers also offer a variety of comprehensive rehabilitation services, as well as nutritional support services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

