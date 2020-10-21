OTC Markets Group Welcomes Dogwood State Bank to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Dogwood State Bank (OTCQX: DSBX), a North Carolina state-chartered community bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Dogwood State Bank upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Dogwood State Bank begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DSBX." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited about this significant achievement in the life of Dogwood State Bank," said CEO Steve Jones. "Our trading on the OTCQX Market demonstrates our commitment to our shareholders and the communities we serve as we continue building a high performing, statewide North Carolina community bank. The OTCQX Market will enable broader participation in our shareholder base from customers, employees, and other supporters of the Bank."

D. A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Dogwood State Bank

Dogwood State Bank is a North Carolina state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Bank provides a wide range of banking products and services through its digital offerings and its five branch offices in Charlotte, Greenville, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina. The Bank also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending Division.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

