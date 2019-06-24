OTC Markets Group Welcomes Drone Delivery CDA Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Drone Delivery CDA Corp (the Company) (TSX-V: FLT ;OTCQX: TAKOF), a drone technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Drone Delivery CDA Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Drone Delivery CDA Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TAKOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We congratulate Drone Delivery CDA Corp, on the Company's upgrades to our premium OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Graduating to OTCQX from OTCQB is an important milestone for companies looking to build visibility and long-term shareholder value in the U.S. public markets. We look forward to continuing to support Drone Delivery CDA Corp and its shareholders."

"We are thrilled to transition today to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market. This will even further expand the Company's visibility across U.S. capital markets and increase shareholder value, access and liquidity," stated Michael Zahra, Drone Delivery CDA Corp's President & Chief Executive Officer.

Daniel D. Nauth of Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Drone Delivery CDA Corp

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contacts:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Richard Buzbuzian, Capital Markets, Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

+1 (647) 501-3290, richard@dronedeliverycanada.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

