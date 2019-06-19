OTC Markets Group Welcomes Duos Technologies Group, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DUOT), a company which focuses on the design, development and turnkey delivery of proprietary intelligent technologies, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Duos Technologies Group upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Duos Technologies Group begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DUOT." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Congratulations to Duos Technologies Group on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative and entrepreneurial companies with a transparent, cost-effective market that enables them to build visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Duos Technologies Group and its shareholders."

"Joining the OTCQX Market is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from the many loyal and talented employees at Duos, who have collectively built this company into the position of strength we occupy today," said Gianni Arcaini, Duos Chairman and CEO. "Graduating to the OTCQX platform represents the ultimate level of recognition within the OTC community. Going forward, we will continue to focus intently on executing our long-term growth strategy, which has propelled us to this elevated status. In turn, we're looking forward to generating even greater interest in our company from the broader investment community."

Lucosky Brookman acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group focuses on the design, development and turnkey delivery of proprietary intelligent technologies that enable its customers to derive measurable increases in return on investment for their business. Its technologies integrate with its customer's existing business process and create actionable information to streamline mission critical operations. Its target market is the largest transportation, industrial and retail corporations representing over $10 billion in total available market. Its technologies have been verified by multiple government and private organizations including Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Transportation Technology Center, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads, and a transportation research and testing organization (TTCI). The company has worked with these organizations over the past several years where we have supplied funded prototypes of its technologies to verify technology and operating parameters. The company provides a broad range of sophisticated intelligent technology solutions with an emphasis on security, inspection and operations for critical infrastructure within a variety of industries including transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas and utilities sectors. Its business operations are in three business units: intelligent technologies, Artificial Intelligence and IT asset management.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

