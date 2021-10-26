OTC Markets Group Welcomes E3 Metals Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced E3 Metals Corp (TSX-V: ETMC; OTCQX: EEMMF), a lithium resource and technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. E3 Metals Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

E3 Metals Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EEMMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on the OTCQX," commented Chris Doornbos, President & CEO. "It provides US investors additional access to invest in the Company as the lithium and battery metal sectors continue to gather momentum. It has been a key part of our strategy to grow our international shareholder base and promote greater liquidity as we continue our focus on our Clearwater Lithium Project."

Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About E3 Metals Corp

E3 Metals is a lithium resource and technology company working towards the production of lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. Based in Alberta, E3 Metals' Clearwater Project is being developed on the backbone of the mature and sophisticated oil industry that will allow the Company to catapult its development. E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on its Clearwater Project outlines a USD $820 Million Net Present Value (NPV8%) after tax, with a pre-tax value of USD $1.1 Billion (NPV8%). The project's Internal Rate of Return (IRR) is 27% after-tax and 32% pre-tax. E3 Metals' Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology obtains over 90% recovery and drastically increases the concentration of lithium, while reducing impurities by over 99%. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

