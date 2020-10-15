OTC Markets Group Welcomes Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. (HKG: 6128;OTCQX: ETIHY), a graphene products manufacturer in the People's Republic of China, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Earthasia International Holdings Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ETIHY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. to the growing roster of Hong Kong-based companies that trade on OTCQX," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information more broadly available to U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws."

"We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX, which will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors," said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. "In conjunction with our Hong Kong listing, we can now reach pools of capital in the world's two largest economies, while also raising the profile of our graphene business as electric vehicle sales surge in the U.S."

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company's spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

